Drake London scores first touchdown, Falcons trail 28-10

Receiver Drake London has scored his first touchdown.

The rookie receiver out of USC got into the end zone with a 4-yard touchdown catch, which cut the Rams’ lead to 28-10 with 3:20 left in the third quarter.

London got the opportunity because quarterback Matthew Stafford threw his second interception of the game to start an L.A. possession. Linebacker Mykal Walker picked off a Stafford pass over the middle intended for receiver Cooper Kupp.

London is the only Falcons receiver with multiple catches on Sunday. He has five catches for 48 yards.

