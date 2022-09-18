Frank Reich: We were pathetic Sunday, but we aren’t that far off

USA Today Sports

The Colts have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league through the first two weeks of the regular season and there wasn’t much mincing of words after Sunday’s 24-0 loss to the Jaguars onSunday afternoon.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner called it an “embarrassing” performance and quarterback Matt Ryan said that “brutal honesty” is needed after an 0-1-1 start for a team that had much higher expectations coming into the year.

Colts head coach Frank Reich’s version of that brutal honesty was to acknowledge how bad things were on Sunday while trying to look forward to Week Three and beyond.

“As pathetic as that was today, where this is and where we need to be, the distance is not that far,” Reich said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. “We have the players and coaches to do it. I know that doesn’t play in the outside world and I’m fine with that. We’ll take our medicine and I’ll take my medicine and we’ll just keep doing what we do.”

Reich’s probably correct about how his view will play to the general public, but the Colts don’t have much choice to look to the future given the way things have started this year.