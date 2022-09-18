Frank Reich: We were pathetic Sunday, but we aren’t that far off

Posted by Josh Alper on September 18, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT
USA Today Sports

The Colts have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league through the first two weeks of the regular season and there wasn’t much mincing of words after Sunday’s 24-0 loss to the Jaguars onSunday afternoon.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner called it an “embarrassing” performance and quarterback Matt Ryan said that “brutal honesty” is needed after an 0-1-1 start for a team that had much higher expectations coming into the year.

Colts head coach Frank Reich’s version of that brutal honesty was to acknowledge how bad things were on Sunday while trying to look forward to Week Three and beyond.

“As pathetic as that was today, where this is and where we need to be, the distance is not that far,” Reich said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. “We have the players and coaches to do it. I know that doesn’t play in the outside world and I’m fine with that. We’ll take our medicine and I’ll take my medicine and we’ll just keep doing what we do.”

Reich’s probably correct about how his view will play to the general public, but the Colts don’t have much choice to look to the future given the way things have started this year.

17 responses to “Frank Reich: We were pathetic Sunday, but we aren’t that far off

  10. They’re not disappointing at all. Only those that somehow thought a 37 year old qb would perform magic are disappointed. I suppose Reich is right though, they were a mere 24 points from another tie.

  11. He’s right.
    They aren’t that far off from being able to draft a QB at the top of next year’s draft.

  14. Should have kept Wentz, he’s more consistant that Ryan!

    Ryan’s had 11 seasons with double digit INTs and ONLY 3 with single digit INTs and just 2 seasons with a QB rating over 100!

  16. Reich is a dead man walking. how can you have the running champion run only 6 times for 9 yards for 3 quarters when Ryan was playing like drain. (and yeah i’m mad cos it costs me in fantasy as well)

  17. Well, the Colts haven’t won in Jacksonville since 2014, and this was the worst margin of defeat since 2015, and first shutout between them since 2018. So I can’t think of any metric by which this is either progress or anywhere close to it.

    There are a lot of good players on this team, Ryan is a great QB, Reich has shown he is a good coach. Of all the cases of the whole being less than its parts, the Colts in Jacksonville may be the most confounding. The coaches and players change and the result remains.

