George Kittle officially inactive Sunday

Getty Images

49ers tight end George Kittle is going to miss his second straight game with a groin injury.

That was the word on Sunday morning and the 49ers confirmed that they’ll be without Kittle 90 minutes before their game against the Seahawks gets underway. Kittle was able to return to practice on Friday in a limited capacity, but that will be a building block toward a possible return in Week Three.

Tyler Kroft, Charlie Woerner, and Ross Dwelley will be the 49ers tight ends.

Quarterback Brock Purdy, offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill, offensive lineman Nick Zakelj, and defensive lineman Kemoko Turay are also inactive for the 49ers.

Cornerback Artie Burns, cornerback Justin Coleman, safety Joey Blount, tackle Jake Curhan, wide receiver Dareke Young, and defensive end Myles Adams won’t play for the Seahawks.