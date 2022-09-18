Giants, Panthers trade TDs early in third quarter

Getty Images

The Giants and Panthers couldn’t find the end zone in the first half of Sunday’s game, but they both made some positive adjustments at halftime.

Daniel Jones hit rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger for a 16-yard touchdown three minutes after Baker Mayfield and DJ Moore hooked up for a passing touchdown of their own. The Giants score tied the game at 13 with just under 10 minutes to play in the third quarter.

It was the first catch of Bellinger’s career and it capped a 75-yard drive that saw Jones complete several passes for first downs. It also saw Saquon Barkley break loose for a 16-yard run after a dismal afternoon for him to that point.

The change in fortunes have livened up a drowsy crowd at MetLife Stadium and the offenses will now try to keep things rolling for the rest of the afternoon.