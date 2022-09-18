Giants, Panthers tied 6-6 at the half

Getty Images

The Giants forced two turnovers in the first half of Sunday’s game and took over in Panthers territory both times, but they weren’t able to open up a big lead at home.

After Chuba Hubbard lost a fumble on the opening kickoff, the Giants went three and out and kicked a field goal. They added another one after Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson lost a fumble on the next Panthers possession, but a Brian Burns sack forced another Graham Gano kick.

The Panthers were able to right the ship at that point and their offense has driven for a pair of field goals to make the score 6-6 at the break.

The second kick came as a disappointment as they moved the ball inside the Giants’ 15-yard-line before an Oshane Ximenes sack moved them backward. Baker Mayfield is 9-of-16 for 84 yards and Christian McCaffrey has produced 40 yards from scrimmage.

Saquon Barkley has not been able to build on last week’s success. The Giants running back has just three yards on five carries as the Panthers defense has proven to be far stouter than it was against Nick Chubb and the Browns last week. Daniel Jones has lose three yards on the ground while going 12-of-17 for 67 yards through the air, so the Giants haven’t had much success in any offensive avenue.

That was also the case last week, but they were able to turn things around in the second half to get a win. We’ll see if that lightning can strike two weeks in a row.