Giants up 3-0 after Chuba Hubbard fumbles kickoff

The Giants are out to a quick lead over the Panthers.

Giants linebacker Carter Coughlin separated Panthers kickoff returner Chuba Hubbard from the ball on the opening play of the game and defensive back Dane Belton recovered the ball on the Carolina 22-yard-line.

The Giants had to settle for a field goal after three offensive plays left them six yards short of a first down. A short Saquon Barkley run and a completion to Sterling Shepard were sandwiched around a loss of yardage on a Kadarius Toney run.

Assuming no further trouble on the next kickoff, Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will try to answer with some points for the road team.