History between Mike Evans, Marshon Lattimore increases chance of suspension

Posted by Mike Florio on September 18, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT
Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans isn’t worried about being suspended after being ejected on Sunday, due to his latest tussle with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Perhaps Evans should be.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL will indeed consider suspensions for Evans and Lattimore, given their history of extracurricular activities.

The history is the key. Evans believes that the fact he wasn’t suspended for past incidents with Lattimore means he won’t be suspended now.  “It was terrible in 2017,” Evans said after today’s game. “I didn’t even get ejected [then], and that was really a cheap shot. This wasn’t. He punched my teammate in the face, and I just pushed him to the ground.”

But that incident coupled, with prior issues culminating in the latest incident, sets both players up for a potential suspension. Here’s a look at all of the various incidents of Evans vs. Lattimore.

The league also will take into account how close the game came to being out of control, due to the behavior of Evans and Lattimore.

The league will take up the question of whether a suspension of either or both player is required on Monday. If there’s a suspension of either player (or both), there most definitely will be an appeal.

Next Sunday, the Buccaneers host the Packers and the Saints visit the Panthers.

  1. If I were him then I’d worried about a suspension, especially considering history. I’m glad to see some bad blood in the NFL though. That’s how it used to be.

  2. Cheap shot from the back after running from sidelines. If not for that, what for? Tearing off two opponents’ helmets?

  3. An unbiased opinion,… if anyone deserves a suspension,…I’d say it’s Evans. He’s the one who came flying out of nowhere and blasted Lattimore.
    Lattimore and Brady were beefing. Brady wasn’t threatened in any way.

  4. After the play was over, Tom Brady ran down field 20 yards and was jawing at Lattimore and said something like F you B…..then Lattimore says something back at Brady. Then Fournette cheap shots Lattimore, Lattimore shoves him back…… Well, while all this was going on, very soon after, Bruce Ariens was very nearby on the sideline and he tells Mike Evans…”get out there Mike” and Evans runs in FROM THE SIDELINE and cheap shots and hits Lattimore. Lattimore swings back at him. This was ALL instigated by Brady and Ariens to get Lattimore tossed from the game because they KNEW the Refs would do what THEY wanted. Lattimore was attacked by a player sent FROM THE SIDELINE on a specific mission to “get out there” and get in a fight with Lattimore. He was ORDERED by a team executive to go out there and fight.

    If you are curious, you can find the video and read the lips of Ariens. They are clear as day….”get out there Mike”…. The NFL is a JOKE!

  5. Suspend them please. There is no place in the game for this and they can indeed control their tempers. Allowing it to happen is what has got us to where we are. As Evans stated.

  7. was odd how the saints heads then fell off after all this went on when they were in control beforehand

