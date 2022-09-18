History between Mike Evans, Marshon Lattimore increases chance of suspension

Getty Images

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans isn’t worried about being suspended after being ejected on Sunday, due to his latest tussle with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Perhaps Evans should be.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL will indeed consider suspensions for Evans and Lattimore, given their history of extracurricular activities.

The history is the key. Evans believes that the fact he wasn’t suspended for past incidents with Lattimore means he won’t be suspended now. “It was terrible in 2017,” Evans said after today’s game. “I didn’t even get ejected [then], and that was really a cheap shot. This wasn’t. He punched my teammate in the face, and I just pushed him to the ground.”

But that incident coupled, with prior issues culminating in the latest incident, sets both players up for a potential suspension. Here’s a look at all of the various incidents of Evans vs. Lattimore.

The league also will take into account how close the game came to being out of control, due to the behavior of Evans and Lattimore.

The league will take up the question of whether a suspension of either or both player is required on Monday. If there’s a suspension of either player (or both), there most definitely will be an appeal.

Next Sunday, the Buccaneers host the Packers and the Saints visit the Panthers.