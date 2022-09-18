Hunter Renfrow being evaluated for a concussion

Getty Images

Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow‘s second overtime fumble was returned by the Cardinals for a game-winning touchdown.

Renfrow may also have suffered an injury on that play.

Per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN, Renfrow is being evaluated for a concussion.

Renfrow was hit hard by his former college teammate, Isaiah Simmons, and fumbled at the Arizona 38-yard line. Arizona’s Byron Murphy picked up the loose ball and returned it for a 59-yard touchdown.

Just two plays earlier, Renfrow had fumbled after converging third-and-three. But tight end Foster Moreau recovered to keep the Raiders’ possession.

Renfrow ended the game with seven catches for 59 yards.

The Raiders travel to Nashville to take on the Titans next week.