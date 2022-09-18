Hunter Renfrow being evaluated for a concussion

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 18, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT
Arizona Cardinals v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow‘s second overtime fumble was returned by the Cardinals for a game-winning touchdown.

Renfrow may also have suffered an injury on that play.

Per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN, Renfrow is being evaluated for a concussion.

Renfrow was hit hard by his former college teammate, Isaiah Simmons, and fumbled at the Arizona 38-yard line. Arizona’s Byron Murphy picked up the loose ball and returned it for a 59-yard touchdown.

Just two plays earlier, Renfrow had fumbled after converging third-and-three. But tight end Foster Moreau recovered to keep the Raiders’ possession.

Renfrow ended the game with seven catches for 59 yards.

The Raiders travel to Nashville to take on the Titans next week.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Hunter Renfrow being evaluated for a concussion

  2. Officials blew this one big time, as usual. What should’ve been a personal foul for a direct blatant blow to the head with a first down and fifteen yard penalty !! Instead the zebras let the play finish for a cardinals touchdown. Although the raiders shouldn’t have let them back in to begin with.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.