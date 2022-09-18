It’s the Week 2 NFL best bets

Posted by Mike Florio on September 18, 2022, 12:31 PM EDT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals
Getty Images

As you finalize your selections for legal or otherwise Week Two wagering, please consider the input from the joint PFTPM/Chris Simms Unbuttoned mega-picks podcast.

We each made three selections for this week’s games, against the spread. Our weekly (or weakly) best bets.

Last week, I wasn’t at my best, with a 1-2 mark. Simms, however, was a perfect 3-0.

This week, Simms (who rarely makes an over-under pick), has one over and one under.

Have a listen to our picks and act accordingly. Responsibly, ideally. Legally, preferably.

