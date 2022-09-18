J.J. Watt is active for the Cardinals

Getty Images

J.J. Watt is set for his 2022 debut.

The Cardinals listed the defensive end as questionable with a calf injury, but Watt said during the week that he expected to play against the Raiders and he officially avoided the inactive list on Sunday afternoon. Watt’s return is a boost to the Cardinals defense as they try to avoid an 0-2 start on the road in Week Two.

Wide receivers Rondale Moore and Andy Isabella were ruled out for the Cardinals on Friday. Cornerback Trayvon Mullen, running back Keaontay Ingram, linebacker Myjai Sanders, offensive lineman Lecitus Smith, and defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter are also inactive.

Safety Tre’von Moehrig, running back Brandon Bolden, running back Brittain Brown, linebacker Denzel Perryman, center Andre James, defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr., and defensive tackle Matthew Butler are all out for the Raiders.