J.K. Dobbins is not expected to play

The wait for J.K. Dobbins‘ return to the Ravens lineup is set to go on another week.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Dobbins is not expected to play against the Dolphins on Sunday. The running back tore his ACL ahead of the 2021 season and has been practicing, but the Ravens are remaining cautious before taking the final step.

Mike Davis and Kenyan Drake handled most of the running back duties for the Ravens in their Week One win over the Jets.

Cornerbacks Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens, defensive tackle Travis Jones, and fullback Patrick Ricard were listed as questionable along with Dobbins on the final Ravens injury report of the week.