Jaguars dominating Colts, lead 17-0 at halftime

The Colts entered the week trying to stop a seven-game losing streak in Jacksonville.

So far, the Jaguars are doing everything they can to stop that from happening.

Jacksonville dominated the first half and is ahead 17-0 at halftime.

Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan got off to an inauspicious start when he was picked off on the first possession by safety Rayshawn Jenkins. The Jaguars took advantage of the takeaway with a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence to receiver Christian Kirk.

Running back James Robinson took in a 37-yard touchdown to give Jacksonville a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. And kicker Riley Patterson added a 52-yard field goal with 1:48 left in the half.

Lawrence ended the first two quarters 14-of-17 passing for 137 yards with a touchdown. Robinson has 10 carries for 54 yards. Kirk caught three passes for 42 yards.

Offensively, the Colts don’t have top receiver Michael Pittman. But the unit has looked listless with just 71 total yards and three first downs. The club is 1-of-6 on third down. Running back Jonathan Taylor has been completely shut down, managing just 4 yards on five carries.

Ryan ended the first half 9-of-12 passing for 83 yards with the interception. He was sacked three times.

If things don’t change in a hurry in the second half, the Colts are going to face some tough questions about the state of their team for at least the next week.