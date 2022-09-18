Jaguars take 7-0 lead after Matt Ryan interception

Getty Images

The Colts are trying to win a game in Jacksonville for the first time since 2014.

Things aren’t off to a good start, as the Jaguars have a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Indianapolis’ offense is shorthanded without receiver Michael Pittman, who is inactive with a quad injury. The club may have felt that absence early in the first quarter.

On third-and-10 from the Jacksonville 40, quarterback Matt Ryan was picked off by safety Rayshawn Jenkins. Ryan was looking for receiver Ashton Dulin but the ball floated long enough for Jenkins to come up and make an easy interception, giving Jacksonville an extra possession.

It was Ryan’s second interception of the year.

The Jaguars kept the chains moving on fourth-and-3 with an 8-yard pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence to receiver Zay Jones.

Then Lawrence capped the opening possession with a 10-yard touchdown pass to receiver Christian Kirk on third-and-4.

Lawrence has started the game 7-of-7 for 55 yards. Jacksonville converted 3-of-4 third downs and the fourth down on the drive.