Jalen Ramsey’s interception stops Falcons comeback, Rams win 31-27

USA TODAY Sports

At one point, the Rams were up 28-3.

Los Angeles looked like it would cruise to victory over Atlanta, effectively making it a get-right game after last week’s loss to Buffalo. But the Falcons made things way more interesting until the final second ticked off the clock, as the Rams won 31-27.

Atlanta’s comeback got started when receiver Drake London scored his first pro touchdown late in the third quarter, which made the score 28-10.

Rams kicker Matt Gay hit a 20-yard field goal after the Rams failed to score on third-and-goal from the 1, which seemingly put the game out of reach at 31-10 with 12:13 left in the contest.

But the Falcons weren’t done. Quarterback Marcus Mariota hit receiver Olamide Zaccheaus for an 11-yard touchdown with 8:14 left. Then Atlanta blocked a punt off of Riley Dixon‘s foot midway through the fourth quarter, returning it for a touchdown. With a successful two-point conversion, the Falcons now trail by six at 31-25.

Linebacker Troy Andersen came in to block the kick, banging into Dixon’s right leg after getting his hands on the ball. Linebacker Lorenzo Carter picked up the loose ball and went 26 yards for a touchdown.

The Falcons elected to go for two, and Mariota connected with receiver Drake London in the end zone for a successful conversion.

On the ensuing drive, Stafford connected with receiver Cooper Kupp for a first down on third-and-4. But Kupp fumbled when he was hit by cornerback Darren Hall. The ball squirted past a few Rams and Hall was able to pick it up, returning it down to the Los Angeles 37.

It was Kupp’s first regular-season fumble since 2020.

Atlanta had third-and-13 on Los Angeles’ 24-yard line with 1:18 left when defensive back Jalen Ramsey saved the day by going up and above receiver Bryan Edwards to pick off Mariota’s pass to the end zone.

But because the Falcons had two timeouts, it wasn’t the end of the game. Los Angeles’ offense couldn’t get a first down. So to waste time, the team had returner Brandon Powell run to the back of the end zone on a punt formation and run to the back of the end zone to take an intentional safety.

The Falcons got the ball back at midfield with six seconds left. But linebacker Justin Hollins strip-sacked Mariota to finish the game. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald recovered the loose ball.

Stafford finished the game 27-of-36 passing for 272 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Kupp had the critical fumble but led the Rams with 11 catches for 108 yards with two touchdowns.

After making just two catches last week, receiver Allen Robinson had four receptions for 53 yards with a TD.

Mariota was 17-of-26 for 196 yards with two touchdowns and two picks. London led Atlanta with eight catches for 86 yards.

The 1-1 Rams will travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals next week.

The 0-2 Falcons will be back on the West Coast to play the Seahawks.