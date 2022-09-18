Jameis Winston is expected to play, Alvin Kamara likely out

Getty Images

The Saints have several key offensive players listed as questionable to face the Buccaneers on Sunday and the outlook isn’t good for one of them.

Running back Alvin Kamara went from limited in practice on Wednesday to out of practice the final two days of the week to create doubt about his availability for this weekend’s NFC South matchup. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Kamara is not expected to play as the Saints try to open the season with two straight wins.

Mark Ingram will likely be in line for more work. According to multiple reports, Ingram is expected to play despite joining Kamara in the questionable category due to an ankle injury.

Quarterback Jameis Winston is also expected to play. He was limited in practice with a back injury, but neither he nor the team showed much concern that he’d be out this weekend.