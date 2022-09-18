Jets convert fake punt, tie Browns 7-7

Getty Images

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson made a lot of big plays in Ohio while playing his college ball in Columbus and he got his first NFL touchdown in the same state.

Wilson caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco with just over 13 minutes to play in the first half and Greg Zuerlein‘s extra point tied the game 7-7.

The Jets looked like they would be left without any points when they faced a fourth down near midfield, but they called a fake and punter Braden Mann found wide receiver Jeff Smith for a 17-yard gain. They picked up another improbable first down when Flacco scrambled seven yards on a third down early in the drive and got a more conventional big play when rookie running back Breece Hall sprinted for 23 yards.

The Browns had an easy drive for a touchdown on their first possession and we’ll see if the Jets defense is more up to the task this time.