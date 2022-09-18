Jets stun Browns 31-30 after late comeback

Posted by Josh Alper on September 18, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT
The Jets looked dead and buried after Nick Chubb‘s third touchdown of the afternoon, but they had a few tricks up their sleeve for the Browns.

Chubb’s score made it 30-17 Browns at the two-minute warning, but kicker Cade York missed the extra point and a coverage bust allowed Jets quarterback Joe Flacco to hit Corey Davis for a 66-yard score with more than a minute left to play. The Jets recovered the ensuing onside kick and Flacco found Garrett Wilson for a 15-yard score with 22 seconds left to play. Greg Zuerlein‘s extra point put the Jets up 31-30 and set up a long field for Jacoby Brissett with just one timeout in his pocket.

Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett scrambled to get the ball near midfield, but Jets safety Ashtyn Davis picked off a pass to seal the win on the next play.

One question Chubb and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will likely be asked is why Chubb didn’t go down rather than score the final touchdown. The Jets were out of timeouts and the Browns could have run out almost all of the remaining clock if Chubb had stopped himself short of the end zone.

Flacco finished the day 26-of-44 for 307 yards and four touchdowns. Wilson had two of them and finished with eight catches for 102 yards in a breakout day for the first-round pick.

The Jets will return home to face the Bengals in Week Three and they’ll be doing so with a major head of steam thanks to Sunday’s stunning comeback. The Browns will try to pick up the pieces before renewing hostilities with the Steelers next weekend.

19 responses to “Jets stun Browns 31-30 after late comeback

  2. Fire Joe Woods this guy hasn’t a clue on how to run a defense. 2 weeks in a row our safeties get beat by 30 yards for a touchdown.

  10. I don’t even like the Jet’s, but I’m one happy camper right now, because the Browns are a disgusting organization. It’s not the fan base mind you they have great fans IT’S MANAGEMENT

  11. lol!!!!

    How do Browns fans live with themselves? The Jets are clearly the worse franchise, but that’s how close Cleveland is to being the Jets.

  13. (1)No, Chubb was right to score. Put your team up by two scores. (2) The Browns aren’t very good, so games against mediocre and bad teams come down to things like making a long field goal (last week) or a missed XP and an onside kick (Jets game). Of course, allowing another insta-score long touchdown pass when leading doesn’t help.

  15. One of the most satisfying games in years!! Love that the Clown show Browns lost like this but thats what they do its the Factory of SAdness it NEVER closes.

  16. touchback6 says:
    September 18, 2022 at 4:33 pm
  18. This is right up there with the Browns melting down against the Bears Bears in 2001 with the cascading events including an onside kick recovery.As soon as Cade York missed the extra point I thought uh oh.Something like this is cosmic,curse,voodoo,juju,dijinn shadow people stuff.

