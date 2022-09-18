Jets stun Browns 31-30 after late comeback

Getty Images

The Jets looked dead and buried after Nick Chubb‘s third touchdown of the afternoon, but they had a few tricks up their sleeve for the Browns.

Chubb’s score made it 30-17 Browns at the two-minute warning, but kicker Cade York missed the extra point and a coverage bust allowed Jets quarterback Joe Flacco to hit Corey Davis for a 66-yard score with more than a minute left to play. The Jets recovered the ensuing onside kick and Flacco found Garrett Wilson for a 15-yard score with 22 seconds left to play. Greg Zuerlein‘s extra point put the Jets up 31-30 and set up a long field for Jacoby Brissett with just one timeout in his pocket.

Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett scrambled to get the ball near midfield, but Jets safety Ashtyn Davis picked off a pass to seal the win on the next play.

One question Chubb and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will likely be asked is why Chubb didn’t go down rather than score the final touchdown. The Jets were out of timeouts and the Browns could have run out almost all of the remaining clock if Chubb had stopped himself short of the end zone.

Flacco finished the day 26-of-44 for 307 yards and four touchdowns. Wilson had two of them and finished with eight catches for 102 yards in a breakout day for the first-round pick.

The Jets will return home to face the Bengals in Week Three and they’ll be doing so with a major head of steam thanks to Sunday’s stunning comeback. The Browns will try to pick up the pieces before renewing hostilities with the Steelers next weekend.