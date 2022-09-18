Jets tie Browns at 17; Jadeveon Clowney questionable to return

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney forced a turnover when he stripped Jets quarterback Joe Flacco in the first half of Sunday’s game, but he may not be around for the final minutes.

Clowney had to go to the sideline as the Jets drove for a field goal early in the fourth quarter because of an ankle injury. The Browns announced that he is considered questionable to return.

Greg Zuerlein‘s 57-yard field goal made the score 17-17, but the Jets looked like they might be driving for more points when Michael Carter ran inside the Cleveland 5-yard-line. A holding call on Jets tackle George Fant called the run back and elicited an angry response from Jets head coach Robert Saleh on the sideline.

The Jets had a couple of key players leave with injures as well in the second half, but wide receiver Garrett Wilson and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams have both returned.