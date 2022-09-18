Joe Burrow needs to keep being aggressive

Getty Images

Yes, the Bengals were perhaps a little too aggressive last weekend against the Steelers. That experience should not cause them to shy away this weekend.

It could be tempting, after five turnovers against the Steelers and given that they aren’t facing Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Last year, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins eschewed taking chances when facing Cooper Rush on a Sunday night. And it didn’t go well. And it became arguably the last straw for the relationship between Cousins and former head coach Mike Zimmer.

Burrow and coach Zac Taylor are a very long way from having any issues or friction. And Burrow is wired to be aggressive.

While Cowboys do-it-all dynamo Micah Parsons may have something to say about it, the Bengals could score early and often and complicate dramatically the effort of Rush to keep up.

It’s still odd to see the Bengals as a touchdown favorite at Dallas. It will be even more odd to see a final score that could have the Bengals as double-digit victors.