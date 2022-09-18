Kyle Shanahan: Trey Lance broke ankle, having season-ending surgery Monday

Posted by Josh Alper on September 18, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan opened up his postgame press conference on Sunday with an update on quarterback Trey Lance‘s injury.

Shanahan said that Lance broke his ankle in the first quarter of the 49ers’ 27-7 win over the Seahawks. Lance was carted off the field with an air cast on his right leg and was almost immediately ruled out of the game.

Shanahan said Lance will have surgery on the ankle on Monday. The coach also said that Lance is out for the rest of the season.

Lance was injured while running the ball and Shanahan was asked if he regrets using the quarterback in that fashion.

“Anytime a guy gets hurt I wish I didn’t call that. But no, that’s something we were going to do and something we were going to continue to do,” Shanahan said, via Jake Hutchinson of KNBR.

Jimmy Garoppolo took over for Lance on Sunday and, as long as he’s healthy, he will be the 49ers quarterback for the rest of the year.

10 responses to “Kyle Shanahan: Trey Lance broke ankle, having season-ending surgery Monday

  1. KYLE took out RGIII and now Trey…

    This IS JIMMY G’s TEAM KYLE!!! KNOW IT! ACCEPT IT! Just get out of the way you ball less turd and let JIMMY do his THANG! NINER EMPIRE is BEHIND YOU JIMMY!!!!

  5. THE QB KILLAH STRIKES AGAIN!

    Don’t do the deed to Jimmy G next coach, that bother just got fixed up….c’mon now.

  6. Well there goes SF’s chance at winning a super bowl. Back to check down football and a limited pass game. Jimmy is horrible.

  7. I’m gonna go out on a limb here and call the decision to keep Jimmy G on the team the executive decision of the season.

