Kyle Shanahan: Trey Lance broke ankle, having season-ending surgery Monday

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan opened up his postgame press conference on Sunday with an update on quarterback Trey Lance‘s injury.

Shanahan said that Lance broke his ankle in the first quarter of the 49ers’ 27-7 win over the Seahawks. Lance was carted off the field with an air cast on his right leg and was almost immediately ruled out of the game.

Shanahan said Lance will have surgery on the ankle on Monday. The coach also said that Lance is out for the rest of the season.

Lance was injured while running the ball and Shanahan was asked if he regrets using the quarterback in that fashion.

“Anytime a guy gets hurt I wish I didn’t call that. But no, that’s something we were going to do and something we were going to continue to do,” Shanahan said, via Jake Hutchinson of KNBR.

Jimmy Garoppolo took over for Lance on Sunday and, as long as he’s healthy, he will be the 49ers quarterback for the rest of the year.