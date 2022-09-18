Kyle Shanahan: Trey Lance got hurt on a pretty normal play

Getty Images

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan delivered bad news about the severity of quarterback Trey Lance‘s injury during his postgame press conference on Sunday and he also fielded questions about the play that ended with Lance breaking his ankle.

Lance ran for a short gain on 2nd-and-8 from the Seattle 21-yard-line and Shanahan was asked if he regretted calling a run for his quarterback. Shanahan said you want to have any play back when someone gets injured, but said that it was an ordinary play they believe in that had an unfortunate result this time.

“Would it have been better if it was 2nd-and-4?” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Is that what you’re implying? . . . There’s a few options on the play. It could have been a handoff. The D-end went up the play. It’s the exact same play we ran three plays before that where Deebo [Samuel] got a 52-yarder. So there’s a lot of stuff that goes into it. It’s a pretty normal play. It’s part of football, and it’s unfortunately he hurt his ankle on it. But it’s a very normal play. You guys should watch some other [teams].”

There’s an injury risk every time that the ball is snapped in the NFL and it caught up with the 49ers on Sunday, but it doesn’t sound like Shanahan will be second guessing himself if he calls another run for a quarterback in the future.