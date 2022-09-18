Kyler Murray: I had to take over in the second half

Posted by Josh Alper on September 18, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT
Arizona Cardinals v Las Vegas Raiders
The early window of games on Sunday featured remarkable comeback wins by the Dolphins and Jets and the Cardinals closed the afternoon window with another one.

After falling behind 20-0 and 23-7, the Cardinals scored the final 16 points of regulation to force overtime and then beat the Raiders 29-23 when cornerback Byron Murphy returned a fumble for a touchdown. Quarterback Kyler Murray threw his first interception during a dismal first half, but he was the motor for the team’s rally.

Murray threw a touchdown to Greg Dortch in the third quarter and then scrambled back and forth across the field to score a two-point conversion after the second Arizona touchdown. Murray then ran for a score on the final play of regulation before hitting A.J. Green for the game-tying two-pointer and threw a great pass to Hollywood Brown on fourth down in overtime, but Brown couldn’t hold on after a hit by 49ers safety Duron Harmon.

After the game, Murray was asked about his mindset in the second half.

“I had to take over . . . had to do whatever it took to win. That was my mindset,” Murray said, via Paul Calvisi of ArizonaSports 98.7.

Murray’s efforts allowed the Cardinals to avoid an 0-2 start and the team will be hoping that he can keep things going when they host the Rams in Week Three.

18 responses to “Kyler Murray: I had to take over in the second half

  2. “I had to takeover”. Nothing about the team there. Tua just led his team back in the 4th and never said anything like this. Beware of the QBs that are too high on themselves. Always gotta give props to your teammates regardless of the outcome. That’s at least what a leader does. Not sure if Murray fits the bill of being a leader.

  4. His takeover was aided by Derek Carr, without the raiders laying down on a big lead he takes over nothing !!!

  7. Seen him do this since he was a young, undefeated QB at Texas’ Allen HS. When the money was on the line, KM1 shined. Gutsy player who wills his team to wins.

  9. First off Kyler,, dude balled out on the catch in the endzone for the 2 point conversion ! They the dude balled out on the hit that caused the walk off fumble return ! I would hate playing with you!

  10. Always nice to pat yourself on the back after doing nothing for the first game and a half.

  16. If by “taking over” you mean “actually scoring points, which you didn’t at all in the first half”, then sure.

    There’s a reason no one remembers any achievements from week 2.

  17. A good statement to make your teammates, staff and fans not like you and think you’re an arrogant jerk

