Kyler Murray: I had to take over in the second half

Getty Images

The early window of games on Sunday featured remarkable comeback wins by the Dolphins and Jets and the Cardinals closed the afternoon window with another one.

After falling behind 20-0 and 23-7, the Cardinals scored the final 16 points of regulation to force overtime and then beat the Raiders 29-23 when cornerback Byron Murphy returned a fumble for a touchdown. Quarterback Kyler Murray threw his first interception during a dismal first half, but he was the motor for the team’s rally.

Murray threw a touchdown to Greg Dortch in the third quarter and then scrambled back and forth across the field to score a two-point conversion after the second Arizona touchdown. Murray then ran for a score on the final play of regulation before hitting A.J. Green for the game-tying two-pointer and threw a great pass to Hollywood Brown on fourth down in overtime, but Brown couldn’t hold on after a hit by 49ers safety Duron Harmon.

After the game, Murray was asked about his mindset in the second half.

“I had to take over . . . had to do whatever it took to win. That was my mindset,” Murray said, via Paul Calvisi of ArizonaSports 98.7.

Murray’s efforts allowed the Cardinals to avoid an 0-2 start and the team will be hoping that he can keep things going when they host the Rams in Week Three.