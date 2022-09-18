Lamar Jackson records 13th career double-triple with 318 passing yards, 119 rushing yards

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is continuing to show that he has an unprecedented ability to gain yardage with both his arm and his legs.

In today’s loss to the Dolphins, Jackson had 318 passing yards and 119 rushing yards, for the 13th double-triple of his career.

A double-triple is when a player records triple-digit yardage in two different statistical categories. Jackson has now done it 11 times in the regular season and twice in the postseason. No one in NFL history has come close to Jackson’s record on double-triples.

Michael Vick has the second-most double-triples in NFL history, with eight. And Vick played in 149 games in his career to record those eight double-triples. Jackson’s 13th double-triple came in his 63rd career game.

Other than Jackson and Vick, no one in NFL history has more than four double-triples.

Jackson, who is just 25 years old, may finish his career with dozens of double-triples. He’s playing the game like no one ever has in NFL history.