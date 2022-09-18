Lamar Jackson runs for 79-yard touchdown to push Ravens’ lead to 35-14

Posted by Charean Williams on September 18, 2022, 3:32 PM EDT
Miami Dolphins v Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson bet on himself, turning down a five-year extension worth over $250 million with $133 million guaranteed. He now is playing on his fifth-year option in the final year of his contract.

Jackson is proving his worth by the week.

A week after passing for 213 yards and three touchdowns, Jackson has three touchdown passes to go with 118 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins.

After the Dolphins cut the Ravens’ lead to 28-14, Jackson ran 79 yards, untouched to the end zone. It was the longest touchdown run of his career and gave him his 11th career 100-yard rushing game.

Miami’s second half touchdown came on a 14-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Mike Gesicki with 7:52 remaining in the third quarter. The Dolphins had a chance to cut the deficit to a one-score game but punted after getting only one first down in six plays.

1 responses to “Lamar Jackson runs for 79-yard touchdown to push Ravens’ lead to 35-14

