Lamar Jackson throws three TDs as Ravens take 28-7 to halftime

The Ravens lead 28-7 at halftime. The Dolphins are lucky it’s not worse.

Devin Duvernay opened the game with a 103-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and Baltimore was off to the races.

The Ravens have 288 yards, with Lamar Jackson going 11-of-13 for 210 yards and three touchdowns and a perfect passer rating of 158.3. Jackson also has six carries for 39 yards. His scoring tosses covered 75 yards to Rashod Bateman, 1 yard to Mark Andrews and 12 yards to Demarcus Robinson.

Bateman has four catches for a career-high 108 yards, and Andrews has caught four for 52.

Baltimore had two touchdowns overturned by replay. The first came on a third-down run by Jackson originally ruled a score but was reversed by replay. An aborted snap on fourth down cost the Ravens any points. The Ravens also had a 26-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Mark Andrews overturned, with Andrews knee going down short of the goal line. But Andrews caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Jackson on the next play that handed Baltimore a 21-7 lead.

Baltimore has not punted.

The Ravens have held the Dolphins to 166 yards, with Marcus Williams intercepting Tua Tagovailoa twice. Tagovailoa is 12-of-20 for 150 yards with a touchdown.

Jaylen Waddle has five receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown, and Tyreek Hill has caught three passes for 21 yards.