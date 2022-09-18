Lamar Jackson: We just have to finish

Getty Images

For much of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, it looked like the headline for the Ravens was going to be a monster day for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson threw three touchdowns, including a 75-yarder to Rashod Bateman, and ran for a 79-yard touchdown as the Ravens raced out to a 35-14 lead after three quarters. The Dolphins scored four touchdowns in the final 15 minutes, however, and the headline became that the Ravens blew a huge lead en route to a 42-38 loss.

Jackson ran for 119 yards, which gives him 11 100-yard rushing games for his career. That’s a record for NFL quarterbacks, but Jackson said it meant nothing if the Ravens don’t win and that they can’t win if they don’t play the entire way.

“We just got to finish,” Jackson said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “It came down to the fourth quarter. They were putting points on the board and we wasn’t. We just got to finish when we’re up.”

The fourth quarter breakdown dropped the Ravens to 1-1 on the season and they’ll need to find a way to put together a complete game if they’re going to stack a few victories up in the coming weeks.