Lamar Jackson: We just have to finish

Posted by Josh Alper on September 18, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT
Miami Dolphins v Baltimore Ravens
For much of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, it looked like the headline for the Ravens was going to be a monster day for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson threw three touchdowns, including a 75-yarder to Rashod Bateman, and ran for a 79-yard touchdown as the Ravens raced out to a 35-14 lead after three quarters. The Dolphins scored four touchdowns in the final 15 minutes, however, and the headline became that the Ravens blew a huge lead en route to a 42-38 loss.

Jackson ran for 119 yards, which gives him 11 100-yard rushing games for his career. That’s a record for NFL quarterbacks, but Jackson said it meant nothing if the Ravens don’t win and that they can’t win if they don’t play the entire way.

“We just got to finish,” Jackson said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “It came down to the fourth quarter. They were putting points on the board and we wasn’t. We just got to finish when we’re up.”

The fourth quarter breakdown dropped the Ravens to 1-1 on the season and they’ll need to find a way to put together a complete game if they’re going to stack a few victories up in the coming weeks.

6 responses to “Lamar Jackson: We just have to finish

  1. Wink Martindale was really the problem last year? That secondary looks even worse, with better players!

  2. I know he’s being a leader but as a football fan, it isn’t a “we” thing when it comes to Lamar and the team finishing. It’s a front office thing as the D is bad.

  3. Lamar had a pretty good start too. Too bad he couldn’t deliver in the 4th quarter when it mattered.

  4. You were outscored 28-3 in the fourth quarter…

    This will stick out like a sore thumb if the Ravens miss the playoffs by one game.

  5. “Jackson ran for 119 yards, which gives him 11 100-yard rushing games for his career. That’s a record for NFL quarterbacks, but Jackson said it meant nothing if the Ravens don’t win and that they can’t win if they don’t play the entire way.”
    ————

    I don’t know why Jackson would’ve said that; his head coach places a lot of importance in meaningless records.

