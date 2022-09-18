Leonard Floyd active for Rams-Falcons

Getty Images

The Rams will have one of their key defensive players for Sunday’s matchup against the Falcons.

Edge rusher Leonard Floyd is active for Week Two after he was listed as questionable on Friday. Floyd was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice but did not participate on Thursday or Friday.

Floyd was on the field for 86 percent of Los Angeles’ defensive snaps in the Week One loss to Buffalo. He had a fumble recovery.

Last season, Floyd recorded 9.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 18 quarterback hits for L.A.

Left tackle Joe Noteboom (knee) and long snapper Matthew Orzech (calf) are also active for the Rams.

Los Angeles’ inactives are receiver Van Jefferson, quarterback Bryce Perkins, safety Russ Yeast, cornerback Derion Kendrick, center Brian Allen, and receiver Lance McCutcheon.

The Falcons’ inactives are receiver Damiere Byrd, tight end Feleipe Franks, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, outside linebacker Quinton Bell, offensive lineman Chuma Edoga, and defensive lineman Matt Dickerson.