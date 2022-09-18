Lions storm to early lead, hold on late to beat Commanders

Washington Commanders v Detroit Lions
The Lions’ first win of the season looked like it was going to be easy today against the Commanders. It proved not to be easy, but they held on in the end.

Detroit had a 22-0 lead over Washington at halftime, but the Commanders came back and made it interesting, turning it into a one-possession game. But in the end a Washington missed extra point that could have cut the deficit to eight points effectively sealed the Lions’ 36-27 win.

Jared Goff had one of his best games as a Lion, completing 20 of 33 passes for 256 yards, with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Amon-Ra St. Brown was excellent, catching nine passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns, and also gaining 68 rushing yards. It was St. Brown’s eighth consecutive game with at least eight catches, tying an NFL record.

Carson Wentz got off to an ugly start for the Commanders and was constantly harassed by Lions rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, but Wentz ended up passing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns. His second half was impressive, but it was not enough.

