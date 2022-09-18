Mark Davis opts to attend WNBA Aces game over Raiders home opener

Getty Images

Raiders owner Mark Davis won’t be attending his team’s home opener against the Cardinals.

Via Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Davis will be in Uncasville, Connecticut for Game Four of the WNBA Finals between the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun. The Aces lead the series 2-1. A win would deliver the first ever pro sports championship for Las Vegas.

“I knew if it was a potentially [series] deciding game, I would be with the Aces,” Davis said.

The basketball game begins at 4:00 p.m. ET. The Cardinals and Raiders kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

“I’ll be 100 percent into the basketball game,” Davis said. “I won’t be worried about the football game until the basketball game is over.”

Davis bought the Aces in 2021. He attended the Raiders’ Week One game instead of the first game of the WNBA Finals.

“We went back to the Super Bowl [in 2003] and got blown out and haven’t sniffed one since,” Davis said. “I know how hard it is. Even though [the Aces] are up 2-1, I’m not counting any chickens. You have to go do it. But when you do, it’s so rewarding. If the Aces can do this — be the first major league professional team in Las Vegas — I’d be very proud of that. It would be a statement that would last forever.”

The Raiders haven’t even won a postseason game since qualifying for the Super Bowl 19 years ago. If the Aces can pull it off today, Davis will be hoisting a trophy for the first time since Super Bowl XVIII in early 1984.