Mike Evans, Marshon Lattimore ejected after Buccaneers-Saints brawl

Things got ugly between the Buccaneers and Saints today in New Orleans.

When Tom Brady complained to the officials about the lack of a pass interference flag, that resulted in Lattimore gesturing that Brady should be flagged. Leonard Fournette came over to confront Lattimore, Evans jumped in and decked Lattimore, and then a real brouhaha broke out.

In the end virtually every player on the field for both teams got involved in the skirmish, but the officials ruled that Evans and Lattimore were the most culpable, and they were kicked out.

Evans and Lattimore have a long rivalry that has boiled over before, and this time it resulted in both of them getting thrown out. It’s likely to result in significant fines for both players as well.