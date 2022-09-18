Mike Evans not worried about a suspension, says it doesn’t compare to 2017 dust-up

Posted by Charean Williams on September 18, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans served a one-game suspension in 2017 after shoving Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the ground and setting off a brawl between the teams. It was rinse and repeat Sunday.

Evans, though, does not expect a suspension this time, though the NFL announced it will review Evans and Lattimore’s conduct for a possible suspension.

“Naw, naw, naw, naw,” Evans said, via video from Jenna Laine of ESPN. “It was terrible in 2017. I didn’t even get ejected, and that was really a cheap shot. This wasn’t. He punched my teammate in the face, and I just pushed him to the ground.”

In 2017, Evans was not ejected. On Sunday, Evans and Lattimore both were ejected.

Evans apologized five years ago. He wasn’t apologizing Sunday.

“All I seen is, I know we were like trying to get a flag called or whatever, and it wasn’t called, and all I seen is like Lattimore he like punched Lenny [Fournette] in the face or something like that and then like pushed Tom [Brady]. That’s all I saw. I just pushed him.”

Evans downplayed his hit on Lattimore and the ensuing melee, saying it gets “spicy when you come to New Orleans.” After the play, Evans told an official, “It’s Tom Brady. What do you want me to do?”

“I was just trying to have my teammate’s back,” Evans said. “All I seen was him punch somebody in the face, and I said, ‘I ain’t going to let that happen.'”

In 2017, Evans felt he was defending his then-quarterback Jameis Winston after Lattimore responded to a tap on the back of his helmet by shoving Winston. Winston now plays for the Saints, but the teams remain rivals and Evans and Lattimore still have no love.

12 responses to “Mike Evans not worried about a suspension, says it doesn’t compare to 2017 dust-up

  1. Clearly saw Evans mouthing the words to the refs: “What do you want me to do?!”
    How about not run halfway across the field to cheap-shot someone?

  2. Who cares what Mike Evans thinks? He ran off the bench and attacked another player for the second time in four years. Suspend him for a game or he’ll do it again. It’s an easy call.

  3. “All I seen is, I know we were like trying to get a flag called or whatever.”
    “And all I seen is like Lattimore he like punched Lenny.”
    “Then like pushed Tom. That’s all I saw.”
    “All I seen was him punch somebody in the face.”

    All he “seen” turned out to be quite a bit.

  5. Evans came out of nowhere and made a cheap shot on Lattimore. Yeah, you’re getting a suspension!

  7. Saints fans crying about cheap shots. Hilarious. Chris Godwin tore his ACL last season because of a dirty cheap shot from that defense. Fournette got injured as well. Evans is correct all across the board.

  8. Yep came off the sidelines he is gonna get something.

    Tommy don’t. Have to worry they will give him free first downs just like today until his team pulls together. The one touchdown drive gifted them multiple firsts on bad calls

  10. this is two for you James, but you must have missed David taking out Winston’s knee with an uncalled horse collar in game 7. Got past you, did it?

  11. Whole thing was started by Bruce Arians.

    Evans should be suspended for the season if the NFL is serious about player safety.

    Imagine if a Saints player had done exactly what Evans did to Brady. Running start and spears him in the back when he’s not looking.

  12. blowncallssuck says:
    September 18, 2022 at 7:20 pm
    Yep came off the sidelines he is gonna get something.

    Tommy don’t. Have to worry they will give him free first downs just like today until his team pulls together. The one touchdown drive gifted them multiple firsts on bad calls

    —yeah, just like the holding and 2 cheep shots on Scotty Miller that were never called, or the “personal foul” on Jameis sack from Logan Ryan that was BS. But in the end, the INTs and fumbles were all the Saints, so I wouldn’t say the game was a complete “gift.” Go cry on Burbon Street with the rest of the ‘Aints fans tonight- their Offense was exposed today.

