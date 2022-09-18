Myles Garrett: Fans booing was disappointing; we want to see them completely behind us

The Browns lost in stunning fashion to the Jets on Sunday, with a missed extra point the difference in the 31-30 final score.

But as Cleveland gave up what seemed like an insurmountable 30-17 lead with 1:55 left in the fourth quarter, some of the team’s fans rained boos down on the field.

Star defensive end Myles Garrett heard them. And it was one more thing to be frustrated by in an afternoon full of them.

Garrett was asked if it was disappointing to see fans walking out of the stadium disappointed.

“The more disappointing thing was the booing at the end,” Garrett said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN. “It was not the most optimal ending to have. Of course, we want to win. Of course, we want to play out the game and it ends 30-16 or 30-17 whatever it was. We get a pick or a strip sack and end the game, but that’s not always how it goes. These guys are still putting their asses on the line and playing as hard as they can and they should be respected as such. It’s two games and we have plenty more to play, especially this next one coming up in front of the home crowd.

“We have a lot of time to correct what we are doing so we don’t want to see this crowd, this stadium give up on us this early. We want to see them completely behind us. It’s disappointing for everybody, but it’s absolutely disappointing as a team knowing that we had them with our foot on their throat and we didn’t finish them. That’s completely on us, and we learn from this, correct it and come back stronger.”

Frankly, it would be more surprising if fans didn’t boo. The Browns looked like they were going to start a season 2-0 for the first time since 1993 — back when Bill Belichick was the team’s head coach and no one knew the franchise would be relocating to Baltimore a few years later.

Instead, the Browns are 1-1 with a matchup coming against the 1-1 Steelers on Thursday night.

16 responses to “Myles Garrett: Fans booing was disappointing; we want to see them completely behind us

  1. While I hate the Steelers, I love Tomlin. I bet Tomlin would have said, “hell yeah they were booing, we sucked, I’d boo too”. Just a guess.

  2. The fans work very hard to earn that money to invest in you and get to those games with exorbitant ticket prices and should be respected as such…

  3. If we could fire the defensive coordinator we would gladly do that instead of booing. I’d even accept docking the pay of players who have blown coverages repeatedly. Be thankful we can only boo.

  5. The Browns sold their soul for victories, so the remaining fans will love them only when they win. Get used to it, Myles.

  6. I can’t think of a team in recent history that has done less to earn their fans’ goodwill than the Browns. And Myles Garrett is really not a person who should be out there as the face of the franchise even though that seems to be their plan.

  8. It’s kind of impossible for decent people to like a team that will pay a quarter-billion to a serial sex offender, so don’t be surprised that the people who are left aren’t of the generous and sympathetic sort.

  12. “franchise would be relocating to Baltimore” — THIS IS AN UNTRUTH THAT KEEPS GETTING REPEATED. The PLAYERS relocated to Baltimore. The name, history and all records remained in Cleveland. The Baltimore Ravens were a completely new franchise with no history in 1996.

  13. Hey Myles… I was at the game. If you don’t want to be booed, then don’t give away a easy game when you are up 13 points with 80 seconds left. Even better… don’t do it so often that it becomes numbingly routine. You deserved every boo you got. And if you think the boos were bad, you should have heard fans in the men’s room after the game. Be a leader. Lead your team. Don’t try to tell fans how to act.

  14. Lol, you kidding me, Myles? Keep blowing games like that and see if it stops. You sound like Baker.

