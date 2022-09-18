NFL Week 2 early inactives: Alvin Kamara, Julio Jones won’t play

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
The Saints and Buccaneers will both be missing key pieces from their offenses in Sunday’s game at the Superdome. Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been ruled out with a rib injury after missing the final two days of practice this week. Quarterback Jameis Winston and running back Mark Ingram are both playing after being listed as questionable.
On the Tampa side, wide receiver Chris Godwin was ruled out on Friday and left tackle Donovan Smith was officially ruled out on Sunday after being listed as doubtful with an elbow injury. Wide receiver Julio Jones is also inactive after a pregame warmup showed that his knee isn’t feeling well enough to give it a go.
Buccaneers at Saints
Buccaneers: WR Chris Godwin, WR Julio Jones, T Donovan Smith, QB Kyle Trask, TE Kyle Rudolph, RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, CB Zyon McCollum
Saints: CB Paulson Adebo, RB Alvin Kamara, WR Tre’Quan Smith, G Wyatt Davis, TE Nick Vannett, DE Payton Turner
Panthers at Giants
Panthers: WR Laviska Shenault, LB Brandon Smith, OL Cade Mays, DT Phil Hoskins, DE Amaré Barno
Giants: LB Kayvon Thibodeaux, WR Wan’Dale Robinson, DB Jason Pinnock, DB Aaron Robinson, DB Nick McCloud, LB Azeez Ojulari, OL Tyre Phillips
Commanders at Lions
Commanders: S Kam Curl, QB Sam Howell, TE Cole Turner, G Wes Schweitzer, G Chris Paul, DL Benning Potoa’e, CB Tariq Castro-Fields
Lions: C Frank Ragnow, G Jonah Jackson, CB Amani Oruwariye, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, TE James Mitchell, DL Demetrius Taylor, DL Austin Bryant
Patriots at Steelers
Patriots: CB marcus jones, S Joshuah Bledsoe, QB Bailey Zappe, DL Sam Roberts, OL Chasen Hines
Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, G Kendrick Green, WR Steven Sims, DT Isaiahh Loudermilk, LB Mark Robinson, LB David Anenih
Colts at Jaguars
Colts: WR Michael Pittman Jr., WR Alec Pierce, LB Shaquille Leonard, C Wesley French, T Luke Tenuta, QB Sam Ehlinger
Jaguars: WR Kendric Pryor, S Daniel Thomas, RB Snoop Conner, CB Montaric Brown, LB De'Shaan Dixon
Jets at Browns
Jets: QB Zach Wilson, WR Denzel Mims, CB Bryce Hall, DL Bryce Huff, OL Conor McDermott, TE Lawrence Cager, TE C.J. Uzomah
Browns: QB Kellen Mond, WR Michael Woods II, RB D'Ernest Johnson, S Richard LeCounte III, T Chris Hubbard, T Jack Conklin, DT Perrion Winfrey
Dolphins at Ravens
Dolphins: TE Cethan Carter, RB Myles Gaskin, WR Erik Ezukanma, QB Skylar Thompson, LB Channing Tindall, TE Hunter Long
Ravens: T Ronnie Stanley, WR James Proche, RB J.K. Dobbins, TE Nick Boyle, DT Travis Jones