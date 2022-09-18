NFL will review Mike Evans, Marshon Lattimore conduct for possible suspension

USA TODAY Sports

Sunday’s game between the Buccaneers and Saints included a fracas sparked by some verbal jousting between Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady and Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore.

Brady took exception. Lattimore turned back toward Brady. Bucs running back Leonard Fournette intervened. Lattimore shoved Fournette. Then, Evans entered the fray and shoved Lattimore.

More players gathered together, and the officials eventually separated the bodies. The league office made the decision to eject Evans and Lattimore because, per the NFL, their actions were deemed flagrant.

Next comes the question of whether either or both of those players will receive further discipline, whether a fine or a suspension. Whenever players are disqualified, the league reviews the situation for a potential suspension.

That would happen tomorrow, not today. And if there’s a suspension for either Lattimore or Evans or both, it would need to happen quickly, so that any appeal could be heard on an expedited basis.

In some cases, a player is less likely to be suspended if he was ejected. Whether that saves Evans and/or Lattimore remains to be seen.