NFL will review Mike Evans, Marshon Lattimore conduct for possible suspension

Posted by Mike Florio on September 18, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Sunday’s game between the Buccaneers and Saints included a fracas sparked by some verbal jousting between Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady and Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore.

Brady took exception. Lattimore turned back toward Brady. Bucs running back Leonard Fournette intervened. Lattimore shoved Fournette. Then, Evans entered the fray and shoved Lattimore.

More players gathered together, and the officials eventually separated the bodies. The league office made the decision to eject Evans and Lattimore because, per the NFL, their actions were deemed flagrant.

Next comes the question of whether either or both of those players will receive further discipline, whether a fine or a suspension. Whenever players are disqualified, the league reviews the situation for a potential suspension.

That would happen tomorrow, not today. And if there’s a suspension for either Lattimore or Evans or both, it would need to happen quickly, so that any appeal could be heard on an expedited basis.

In some cases, a player is less likely to be suspended if he was ejected. Whether that saves Evans and/or Lattimore remains to be seen.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “NFL will review Mike Evans, Marshon Lattimore conduct for possible suspension

  3. Brady should be suspended, too. He started it by mouthing off. He’s a crybaby, a spoiled brat and a coward.

  4. What also would have prevented it would have been calling obvious pass-interference throughout the game

  5. So let me get this straight.

    Bruce Arians starts the whole thing, Brady comes and gets in Lattimore’s face, Fournette then hits Lattimore, Lattimire hits back and is then smashed from the blindside by a fully charging Mike Evans just like he did a few years ago.

    Lattimore gets ejected. Hilarious.

    Takeaways

    1. Evans is super salty because Lattimore shuts him down. Like clockwork. So he’s going to smash him from the blindisde. Like a punk.

    2. Fournette did as much as Lattimore and is not ejected?

    3. Of course, nothing happens to the Golden Boy.

    4. This changed the entire game

    5. The officiating was maybe the worst Ive ever seen. You think the NFC champ game against the Rams was a bad call? Go watch the phantom penalties on the Saints that gave Brady !3! first downs on 1 drive. Ridiculous.

    6. If the NFL is serious about player safety, Evans should be suspended for the season.
    Imagine someone doing to Brady what Evans did to Lattimore. They may get a lifetime ban. Absolutely egregious.

  7. this is the second time Evans has come off the sidelines or turned back to blindside Lattimore and you say Lattimore is a punk? You must be joking.

  9. Does Brady realize how absolutely and thoroughly anyone on the Saints, would cave in his ancient, weak, 45 yr old head?

  10. I’m not a fan of either team.
    Yapping started by Brady. No big deal. Happens all the time.
    Fournette smacks Lattimore. Lattimore hits Fournette back a little harder.
    Evans completely blindsides Lattimore.

    And offsetting penalties/ ejections.

    No worries that Evans is out. He had to go.
    If you toss Lattimore, Fournette should be tossed as well.
    TB should have had an additional 15 yards.

    TB wins the game anyhow, but NO got the short end of the stick on this one

  11. For everyone saying Brady instigated it, lattimore was yelling at the Bucs sideline and coaches first. Lattimore was trash talking everyone and when Brady talked to him fournette got involved, then Evans escalated it. Whether Lattimore deserved to be flattened for it is up for debate, but he was the clear instigator by jawing at everyone and the NFL always throws out the instigator too even if it was just mostly verbal.

  12. This escalated because the refs lost control of the game.
    Not calling obvious penalties tends to do that.

  13. ‘Brady should be suspended, too. He started it by mouthing off. He’s a crybaby, a spoiled brat and a coward.’

    And the greatest QB of all time. You forgot that one.

  14. How is whether Lattimore being blindsided debatable? On No planet should that happen. It’s not debatable. Mine Evans is the definition of punk

  16. Has ANYone ever been kicked/fined for mere words? Nothing matters until it gets physical (OR you flash a peace sign in a dude’s face after you make him drop the ball)

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.