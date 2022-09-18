Nick Chubb puts Browns up 7-0 in first quarter

Getty Images

The Browns offense opened with a bang in the team’s home opener.

After a Jets punt gave them the ball on their own 10-yard-line, the Browns marched 90 yards on 14 plays for the first points of the game. Nick Chubb did a lot of the heavy lifting on the way down the field and he capped the march with a four-yard touchdown run.

Cade York‘s extra point put the Browns up 7-0 with just under five minutes to play in the first quarter.

Chubb ran seven times for 34 yards and Jacoby Brissett chipped in with 17 more on scrambles. He also went 5-of-5 for 39 yards through the air.

The Jets went three and out to open the game and they also used one of their challenges on an incompletion to wide receiver Elijah Moore on third down. They challenged that he was inbounds when he caught the ball, but the call stood and the Jets are down to two timeouts for the rest of the half.