Packers expect Allen Lazard to play tonight

Getty Images

Packers receiver Allen Lazard should be good to go tonight against the Bears.

Although the official injury report lists Lazard as questionable with an ankle injury, he is expected to play, according to ESPN.

Lazard was second on the team with 513 receiving yards last season, and with the departure of Davante Adams, Lazard was expected to move into the No. 1 receiver role this year. But he missed the Week One loss to the Vikings with the ankle injury.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ passing game struggled last week, and running back AJ Dillon was the Packers’ leading receiver. Tonight they’ll expect a better passing performance, with Lazard as Rodgers’ top target.