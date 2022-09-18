Packers regain lead on Aaron Jones’ touchdown run

Posted by Charean Williams on September 18, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers is seeking to continue his ownership of the Bears.

After the Packers kicked a field goal on their opening drive, they scored a touchdown on their second possession. Aaron Jones ran 15 yards for a touchdown with 14:54 remaining in the second quarter to give the Packers a 10-7 lead.

Rodgers is 5-of-9 for 70 yards, and Jones has four carries for 27 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 15 yards.

The Packers’ touchdown drive covered 75 yards in nine plays.

The Bears scored a touchdown on their first drive before going three-and-out on their second.

2 responses to “Packers regain lead on Aaron Jones’ touchdown run

  1. Waiting to see if GB isn’t as good as everyone thinks or Chicago is better than most think. Hopefully they both stink.

  2. Epic amount of uncalled holding happening all along the Packers O Line and even a holding flag picked up. Some things never change, do they?

