Packers regain lead on Aaron Jones’ touchdown run

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is seeking to continue his ownership of the Bears.

After the Packers kicked a field goal on their opening drive, they scored a touchdown on their second possession. Aaron Jones ran 15 yards for a touchdown with 14:54 remaining in the second quarter to give the Packers a 10-7 lead.

Rodgers is 5-of-9 for 70 yards, and Jones has four carries for 27 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 15 yards.

The Packers’ touchdown drive covered 75 yards in nine plays.

The Bears scored a touchdown on their first drive before going three-and-out on their second.