Patriots hold on to defeat Steelers 17-14

Getty Images

The offenses for the Patriots and Steelers looked stuck in the mud for much of Sunday’s game.

But a key sequence in the third quarter allowed New England to score its second touchdown. And that was enough for the club to hold on for a 17-14 victory.

Quarterback Mac Jones threw a pass that should have been an easy interception for Pittsburgh’s Cameron Sutton on third-and-9, but the cornerback dropped it. Jones’ ill-advised pass was thrown right to Sutton, but the cornerback was on a knee and couldn’t field it cleanly.

Then on the next snap, Pittsburgh returner Gunner Olszewski muffed a punt, which the Patriots recovered deep in Pittsburgh territory. A couple of plays later, running back Damien Harris took in a 2-yard touchdown run to give New England a 17-6 lead.

Pittsburgh came right back to score a touchdown and two-point conversion. But New England’s defense forced a three-and-out on two straight possessions. And after getting the ball with 6:33 on the clock, New England’s offense didn’t give the ball back with a 13-play drive to close it out.

Harris converted third-and-3 at Pittsburgh’s 20 with a 5-yard run to seal the victory.

Jones finished 21-of-35 passing for 252 yards with a touchdown and an interception. His TD was a 44-yard pass to receiver Nelson Agholor late in the second quarter that gave the Patriots a 10-3 lead.

Agholor finished with six catches for 110 yards. Jakobi Meyers had nine receptions for 95 yards.

Pittsburgh’s Mitchell Trubisky was 21-of-33 for 168 yards with a touchdown and an interception. At a couple of different points in the game, the Pittsburgh crowd chanted “Ken-ny, Ken-ny” for first-round pick Kenny Pickett.

Najee Harris finished with 15 carries for 49 yards. Diontae Johnson took six carries for 57 yards.

Now at 1-1, the Patriots will face the Ravens at home next week.

The 1-1 Steelers have a quick turnaround to face the Browns on Thursday night in Week Three.