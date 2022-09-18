Patriots hold on to defeat Steelers 17-14

September 18, 2022
The offenses for the Patriots and Steelers looked stuck in the mud for much of Sunday’s game.

But a key sequence in the third quarter allowed New England to score its second touchdown. And that was enough for the club to hold on for a 17-14 victory.

Quarterback Mac Jones threw a pass that should have been an easy interception for Pittsburgh’s Cameron Sutton on third-and-9, but the cornerback dropped it. Jones’ ill-advised pass was thrown right to Sutton, but the cornerback was on a knee and couldn’t field it cleanly.

Then on the next snap, Pittsburgh returner Gunner Olszewski muffed a punt, which the Patriots recovered deep in Pittsburgh territory. A couple of plays later, running back Damien Harris took in a 2-yard touchdown run to give New England a 17-6 lead.

Pittsburgh came right back to score a touchdown and two-point conversion. But New England’s defense forced a three-and-out on two straight possessions. And after getting the ball with 6:33 on the clock, New England’s offense didn’t give the ball back with a 13-play drive to close it out.

Harris converted third-and-3 at Pittsburgh’s 20 with a 5-yard run to seal the victory.

Jones finished 21-of-35 passing for 252 yards with a touchdown and an interception. His TD was a 44-yard pass to receiver Nelson Agholor late in the second quarter that gave the Patriots a 10-3 lead.

Agholor finished with six catches for 110 yards. Jakobi Meyers had nine receptions for 95 yards.

Pittsburgh’s Mitchell Trubisky was 21-of-33 for 168 yards with a touchdown and an interception. At a couple of different points in the game, the Pittsburgh crowd chanted “Ken-ny, Ken-ny” for first-round pick Kenny Pickett.

Najee Harris finished with 15 carries for 49 yards. Diontae Johnson took six carries for 57 yards.

Now at 1-1, the Patriots will face the Ravens at home next week.

The 1-1 Steelers have a quick turnaround to face the Browns on Thursday night in Week Three.

20 responses to “Patriots hold on to defeat Steelers 17-14

  2. Got a lot of flack for saying the Steelers would lose this week but the running game and defense came through. Go Pats!

  5. What?? I thought Bill couldn’t coach, and he can’t draft, and his defenses are no good. How in the world could the Patriots have won a game in Pittsburgh with the roster they have? Imagine that…could it have been coaching that got the best out of a so so roster? Nah everybody knows Bill can’t coach. Yup it’s time for Bob Kraft to come to his senses and fire this guy who’s done absolutely nothing since taking over in New England 🙄🙄

  6. “hold”?

    They controlled the entire game from front to back. Lots of good things learned from today.

    I figured this would happen. Pats win, carefulky crafted narrative is used to lie to the customer.

    There was not one point of that game in any phase where it appeared Pitt was the better team.

    Low scoring? Sure.

  7. There’s no excuse. The pats beat pit. Pats are 31 pit is 32. That was terrible to watch. The whole world knows what the problem in pit is. On another note I BB paid gunner to muff that punt.

  8. Hahaha hang a banner, the patriots beat Mitch Trubisky. If they can manage to not get swept by the Jets they’ll have overachieved.

  9. Mac Jones needs a QB coach badly. His mechanics are terrible. But that can be fixed by someone who isn’t fat Matt’s

  10. Mac Jones needs a QB coach badly. His mechanics are terrible. But that can be fixed by someone who isn’t fat Matt.

  13. Patriots went into Miami and Pittsburgh and came away 1-1. The defense has given up just two TDs in 2 games.

    Pittsburgh had beat the Bengals in Cincy and Miami beat the Ravens today in Baltimore scoring 42 points.

    Let’s let them play a few more games. It’s way too early to draw conclusions about the season.

  14. Jimmypinthe416 says:
    September 18, 2022 at 4:30 pm
    There’s no excuse. The pats beat pit. Pats are 31 pit is 32. That was terrible to watch. The whole world knows what the problem in pit is. On another note I BB paid gunner to muff that punt.

    14Rate This

    ———————-

    What is the problem in Pitt, professor? Hmm?

    BB rope a doped Tomlin yet again. Is that the problem you speak of?

    We were told qbs only mattered, Tomlin is great, BB can’t draft (yet, numerous draft picks won the game today), and Brady cured every disease known to man (yet he struggled again like Rodgers last week).

    Team game.

    Fact.

  15. Humiliating ending for the Steelers watching NE run out the last 6:33 on plays every single person watching knew were coming.

  16. GMG says:
    September 18, 2022 at 4:32 pm

    Mac Jones needs a QB coach badly. His mechanics are terrible. But that can be fixed by someone who isn’t fat Matt’s

    *****************

    Mac Jones works with Tom House. I can tell from your comment you don’t know much about football (or anything else), but Tom House also worked with some guy named Brady. The “fat” joke was the real highlight of your comment though– great job being witty and original.

  17. I’m not a Brady fan but nice try. Enjoy your win over a terrible pit team. At least I’m man enough to admit it. And if you think that’s such a convincing win, you’re less knowledgeable than I thought.

  18. Pats lose to dolphins by 13 it was only a few plays. Pats beat pit by 3 they dominated. Ok got it. Enjoy the 17 14 win over the worst qb in the nfl. Fact.

  19. goodellisaclown says:
    September 18, 2022 at 4:48 pm
    GMG says:
    September 18, 2022 at 4:32 pm

    Mac Jones needs a QB coach badly. His mechanics are terrible. But that can be fixed by someone who isn’t fat Matt’s

    *****************

    Mac Jones works with Tom House. I can tell from your comment you don’t know much about football (or anything else), but Tom House also worked with some guy named Brady. The “fat” joke was the real highlight of your comment though– great job being witty and original.

    —————

    They just don’t get it. They don’t know facts and what is happening.

    They rely on the troll media.

  20. Tom House also worked with some guy named Brady
    —-
    You just put Mac jones and Brady in the same sentence and I’m the one that doesn’t know football. Ok.

