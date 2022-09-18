Patriots, Steelers trade touchdowns, New England leads 17-14

New England Patriots v Pittsburgh Steelers
Offense hasn’t been easy to come by in Sunday’s matchup between the Steelers and Patriots. But the teams have now traded touchdowns and New England leads 17-14.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones should have been intercepted by cornerback Cameron Sutton on third-and-9 from the New England 43. Jones threw an ill-advised pass to his left and Sutton was there and got his hands on the ball but dropped it.

So instead of having a possession start in New England territory, Pittsburgh was slated to field a punt. But that didn’t work either, as returner Gunner Olszewski muffed the catch. The ball ricocheted off his helmet and New England defensive back Brenden Schooler was there to recover it at the Pittsburgh 20.

An unnecessary roughness penalty put the Patriots on the 10.

A few plays later, running back Damien Harris scored a 2-yard touchdown to give New England a 17-6 lead.

The Steelers drove right down the field to score their first touchdown of the game, with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky hooking up with tight end Pat Freiermuth for an 8-yard touchdown. Then receiver Diontae Johnson made an outstanding diving catch in the end zone, getting an elbow and knee down to complete a two-point conversion and make the score 17-14 early in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots have been without safety Kyle Dugger, who is questionable to return with a knee injury. Linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley is also questionable to return with a back injury.

  Ugly wins are wins.

    When the ravens and Steelers play 17-14 games, it's a defensive battle.

    When everyone's favorite team to hate wins 17-14, ids because the offense sucked.

    It's a work in progress. It's September. Josie's on a vacation far away.

    ONTO BALTIMORE

  Gutty win for the Pats. This isn't to be snarky – but Mac Jones ain't scaring anyone. He's regressing this year.

    The O-line & defense for the Pats played well, and the muffed punt won the game.

  Thats the pats team i know, play hard for 60 mins or more if necessary.proud of the team for that Hard faught road win.

  navyvandal says:
    September 18, 2022 at 4:11 pm
    Ugly wins are wins.

    When the ravens and Steelers play 17-14 games, it’s a defensive battle.

    When everyone’s favorite team to hate wins 17-14, ids because the offense sucked.

    It’s a work in progress. It’s September. Josie’s on a vacation far away.

    ONTO BALTIMORE

    ———-

    You're from Chicago, I'm guessing you know what the problem is.

  You're from Chicago, I'm guessing you know what the problem is.

    _____

    I'm a BOSTONIAN LIVING in Chicago. I left home 18 years ago when I joined the navy (hence the name). I haven't lived in MA since 2004. I met my wife when I was serving, and I moved to Chicago 9 years ago.

  navyvandal says:
    September 18, 2022 at 4:34 pm
    You’re from Chicago, I’m guessing you know what the problem is.

    _____

    I’m a BOSTONIAN LIVING in Chicago. I left home 18 years ago when I joined the navy (hence the name). I haven’t lived in MA since 2004. I met my wife when I was serving, and I moved to Chicago 9 years ago.

    ———-

    My mistake. But you must have watched bears games and now where the problem lies

