Raiders cruising at halftime, lead Cardinals 20-0

The Raiders are giving their fans a lot to cheer about in Sunday’s home opener.

They had a commanding drive to open the game with a Davante Adams touchdown and scored the first three times they had the ball to open up a 17-0 lead on the Cardinals. They got the ball back on an interception by cornerback Amik Robinson on the final play before the two minute warning

Vegas drove the ball into Cardinals territory after the pick and Daniel Carlson‘s 55-yard field goal stretched the lead to 20-0 at the end of the half.

Derek Carr has had little resistance from the Arizona defense en route to completing 17-of-22 passes for 206 yards and two scores. The second touchdown came on a throw to tight end Darren Waller and he’s spread the ball around against an overmatched Cardinals secondary.

It’s the second straight week that the Cardinals have gotten throttled in the first half. They trailed by 16 against the Chiefs last weekend, so the 20-point deficit is a move in the wrong direction for a team that has seemed lifeless through the first six quarters of the season. If they can’t make some significant changes during the break, it’ll be an 0-2 start for a team that previously had trouble in the second half of seasons.