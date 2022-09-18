Report: Jameis Winston playing with four fractures in his back

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is in the lineup against the Buccaneers on Sunday after being listed as questionable with a back injury that sounds a little more serious than he or the team indicated this week.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that Winston is playing with four fractures in his back and is dealing with a lot of pain, but adds that doctors do not believe he’s at risk of further injury by playing through the injury. Winston will be playing with additional padding in hopes of protecting the injury.

After a limited practice on Wednesday, Winston told reporters that he was “getting over some first game soreness” but it appears that was underselling things by a good amount.

The Saints will be without running back Alvin Kamara because of a rib injury, so getting a strong game from Winston despite his injuries will be all the more important for New Orleans this weekend.