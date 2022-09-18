Report: Tom Brady will take every Wednesday off for the rest of the season

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will continue to take plenty of personal time this year.

Brady took Wednesday off from practice this week and will take every Wednesday off for the rest of the season, according to NFL Network.

This news comes after an offseason in which Brady retired and then un-retired, and left the team for 11 days during training camp. At the age of 45, Brady is clearly trying to find a different work-life balance than he had for most of his NFL career.

Veteran players often take rest days, but the setup Brady has arranged, in which he’ll be off every Wednesday all season long, is highly unusual. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles has insisted that he’s fine with Brady taking time off, as long as he’s ready to go on Sundays.