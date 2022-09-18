Trey Lance is expected to have surgery to repair leg fracture

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Trey Lance‘s Sunday ended when he hurt his ankle in the first quarter against the Seahawks and it looks like his season has come to an end as well.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Lance is expected to have season-ending surgery on his lower leg in the near future, but PFT has learned, via a league source, that it is not 100 percent certain to end his season. Either way, Lance is set to miss a significant amount of time.

Lance went down at the end of a short run and his leg buckled under him in an awkward fashion. Medical personnel immediately put an air cast on his lower right leg and the reaction from players on both teams made it clear that Lance had suffered a significant injury.

Jimmy Garoppolo replaced Lance as the 49ers’ decision to rework Garoppolo’s contract to keep him as Lance’s backup paid off on Sunday. Now it looks like Garoppolo will be the starter for the rest of the year.