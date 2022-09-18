Report: X-Rays negative on Jerry Jeudy’s ribs

Getty Images

The Broncos were able to outlast the Texans for a win on Sunday. And it sounds like one of their receivers avoided a major injury.

Per Mike Klis of KUSA, initial X-Rays for receiver Jerry Jeudy‘s ribs were negative. But Jeudy will undergo more tests on Monday.

While Jeudy’s injury was announced during the game as a shoulder issue, head coach Nathaniel Hackett corrected the record after the game and told reporters it was actually to his ribs.

Jeudy suffered the injury in the first quarter on an incomplete pass.

A first-round pick in 2020, Jeudy had four catches for 102 yards with a touchdown in last week’s loss to Seattle.

He caught one pass on three targets for 11 yards on Sunday and had a 1-yard carry.

The Broncos will host the 49ers for Sunday Night Football in Week Three.