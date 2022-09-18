Robert Saleh: I’m proud we didn’t quit

Getty Images

Jets head coach Robert Saleh’s comments about taking receipts of those mocking his team drew a lot of attention this week and there were a lot more waiting for the coach when the Browns went up 30-17 with a couple of minutes left to play in Sunday’s game.

Thanks to an improbable comeback, Saleh won’t have to worry about reading any of them. Joe Flacco hit Corey Davis for a 66-yard touchdown with just over a minute to play and then hooked up with rookie Garrett Wilson for another score after the Jets recovered an onside kick. Jets safety Ashtyn Davis then clinched the win by picking off a Jacoby Brissett pass with seconds left on the clock.

It’s the first time a team has come back to win after being down 13 points in the last two minutes since 2001 — teams had 2,229 straight losses in that situation — and Saleh praised his team’s resolve during his postgame press conference.

“We’re off the schneid,” Saleh said, via the team’s website. “I love the way this feels. You’ve got to find a way to stack ’em up. There’s a lot of stuff we’ve got to clean up. But I’m just proud of the guys because we didn’t quit. And that’s probably the biggest thing I’ll take away from it.”

The Jets will try keep things rolling against the 0-2 Bengals next weekend.