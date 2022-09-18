Saints shut down Tom Brady and Bucs in first half

Getty Images

It’s been an ugly first half for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense.

The Saints have a 3-0 lead at halftime after Brady was held to a pedestrian 104 passing yards, and the Bucs managed just 23 rushing yards.

Brady may have banged up his right hand, as he was seen having a member of the medical staff examining it. But he didn’t appear to be having trouble gripping the football, so much as he was simply having trouble with what the Saints’ defense threw at him.

The Saints have swept the Buccaneers in each of the last two regular seasons, although the Bucs got their revenge in the playoffs in 2020. Brady will try to work his magic in the second half against a defense that seems to have his number.