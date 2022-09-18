Steven Means carted off, ruled out with ankle injury

Getty Images

Ravens outside linebacker Steven Means was injured early in the second quarter.

He went down during a Raheem Mostert run that lost 3 yards with 14:14 left until halftime. Means could not put any pressure on his right foot as the cart came out to transport him to the training room.

The Ravens quickly ruled him out with an ankle injury.

His departure leaves only Odafe Oweh, Justin Houston and Malik Harrison at the position for the rest of today’s game.

The Ravens took an early 7-0 lead and could have had more after reaching the Dolphins 1-yard line, but a fourth-down stop by Miami changed the momentum. The Dolphins have tied it up 7-7 on a Jaylen Waddle 6-yard touchdown catch.