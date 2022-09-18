Sunday Night Football: Allen Lazard, Elgton Jenkins are active for Packers

Getty Images

Packers receiver Allen Lazard is active for Sunday Night Football.

Lazard (ankle) missed the season opener after being stepped on during practice. The Packers are expecting him to play the part of No. 1 receiver after the offseason departures of Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Davante Adams.

The Packers also will have right tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee). Both Jenkins and Lazard were questionable heading into today.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) remains out of action as he was among the team’s inactives.

The Packers’ other inactives are safety Tariq Carpenter, offensive tackle Caleb Jones, offensive lineman Sean Rhyan, receiver Samori Toure and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford.

Green Bay added safety and special teamer Rudy Ford to their injury report shortly before the game, listing him as questionable with a hamstring injury. Ford, though, is active.

The Bears’ inactives are receiver Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring), safety Elijah Hicks, cornerback Lamar Jackson, tight end Jake Tonges, offensive lineman Michael Schofield and offensive lineman Ja'Tyre Carter.