Sunday Night Football: Packers roll over Bears 27-10 as Aaron Jones, Preston Smith star

Posted by Charean Williams on September 18, 2022, 11:14 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers continued his domination of the Bears, winning 21 of the past 22 games he has started and finished against Chicago. After Sunday night, he is 23-5 record against the Bears.

Aaron Jones rushed for more than 100 yards and scored two touchdowns, and Preston Smith made seven tackles and two sacks as the Packers defeated the Bears 27-10. Chicago now has lost seven games in a row to their longtime rivals.

Rodgers completed 19 of 25 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns. He threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jones and a 5-yarder to Allen Lazard, who was playing his first game of the season.

Jones also had a 15-yard touchdown run as he rushed for 132 yards on 15 carries and caught three passes for 38 yards.

The Packers had 414 yards to 228 for the Bears.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields was only 7-of-11 for 70 yards with an interception. He also had eight carries for 20 yards and a touchdown.

Fields was stopped short of the goal line on two runs midway through the fourth quarter, which would have drawn the Bears within seven points. The first, ruled a touchdown on the field, was overturned by replay. The second Chicago challenged after officials ruled Smith and Jarran Reed kept Fields out of the end zone, and replay upheld it.

The Packers could have put the game away much sooner, but Mike Pennel recovered an aborted snap with Green Bay driving at the Chicago 28. The Bears converted with a 43-yard, field-goal drive to close to 24-10.

The Packers’ next drive was blown up by another aborted snap with Green Bay facing a second-and-nine at its own 46. A.J. Dillon recovered but for a 13-yard loss, and after a short completion, the Packers were forced to punt.

The Packers then tacked on a Mason Crosby field goal with 2:28 remaining.

Both teams move to 1-1 on the season.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Sunday Night Football: Packers roll over Bears 27-10 as Aaron Jones, Preston Smith star

  2. Please no more packers vs bears in primetime. Always the same result. Justin fields is awful. Only threw for what? 80 yards?

  6. Collinsworth had it right in the 4th quarter. The whole world could tell that Green Bay had 100 million more on the field than the Bears did but that Bear 100 mill shortfall goes into the pockets of the McCaskey clan and they can live with that. Once again Rogers 1 Bears zilch.

    The only positive is that Green Bay did not really look that good either. The Bears just were horrible.

  9. The Bears have a lot of players that are young and/or just not very good, but this loss is primarily on the coaches. They got their butts handed to them. Terrible preparation, no in game adjustments and really bad playcalling. It was literally the Matt Nagy template on offense especially the critical goal line series late in the game.

    I think they can beat the Texans next week but I saw enough fundamental flaws all across the team that Lovie stealing a win in Soldier Field wouldn’t surprise me a bit, either. As for Justin Fields, he has a long way to go and not much time to get there. It takes a QB to beat Green Bay and he’s not looking like the guy who is up to it.

  12. Justin Fields played so bad tonight that it pushed CJ Stroud down to the 3rd round on Mel Kipper’s big board.

  13. I feel bad for Fields being forced into the situation he is. Some guys may covet being the savior but some guys need guidance. The Bears are ruining another high draft pick again after Trubisky. It’s rinse and repeat with them. They should’ve kept Trubisky and built a stellar defense. It’s the same recipe that got them to their last SB birth. It seems like Fields is in over his head. He’s athletic and can make plays but do expect him to drop back consistently and move the ball? Rodgers wasn’t wrong last year, he owns the Bears.

  14. I could only watch about a quarter before turning it off. Does anyone on the Bears know how to tackle? Based on what I saw, No. Sad display.

  15. I thought he got in…it wouldn’t have changed the outcome, but would’ve been more fun to watch.

  16. I will say this as a Packer fan as long as the current ownership of the Bears and Lions are still in place, unless they catch lighning in a bottle 1985 bears. The Packers will be fighting for 1st place in the NFCN. NFL=$$$

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.