Trey Lance carted off in first quarter

Posted by Josh Alper on September 18, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers were happy to hold onto Jimmy Garoppolo as their backup quarterback after an offseason that looked destined for a split and they turned to him early in Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Trey Lance stayed down after a short run that put the 49ers in the red zone with just over two minutes to go in the first quarter and a cart eventually came out to take him back to the locker room.

Players from both teams went over to wish Lance well before he was driven off the field with an apparent injury to his lower right leg and the quick application of an air cast suggests it will be a while before he’s back.

Garoppolo entered the game and completed a pass to Brandon Aiyuk that didn’t get the team a first down. Robbie Gould came in for a 33-yard field goal that put the Niners up 6-0 one play later.

UPDATE 4;37 p.m. ET: Lance has been ruled out for the rest of the day

  1. Kyle Shanahan deserves all the criticism he will get this week.

    What did he expect, running him into the teeth of the defense over and over again? This is going back to the Arizona game last year.

    Genius? Riiiight. More like idiot.

  8. Hate to see this happen to anyone. Hope the young man will be alright.

    San Fran is beyond fortunate they didn’t end up giving Garoppolo away.

  9. Kyle Shanahan – The QB Killer. This is the same thing that happened to RG3. He puts his mobile guys into dangerous situations and gets his non-mobile guys beat up.

    Matt Ryan got smacked around a lot including the superbowl cause he didn’t run the ball.

  10. patsfan4lifedynasty says:
    September 18, 2022 at 4:40 pm
    Should have drafted Mac Jones

    _________

    Says nobody except for delusional Patriots fans.

  11. The Shanahans have a way of using QBs as RBs.
    Might be better for Lance to have a different HC or his career will follow that of RGIII.

    Deebo Samuel should be worried as well.

  15. One would think Shanahan would have learned a lesson from his father absolutely destroying the career of RGIII but apparently not.

  18. This injury was staged.
    How else could they shoehorn a real QB back into the starting position?

  21. Teams constantly try to make the running QB work. It’s really difficult. A lot of times, the running QB can’t operate in a traditional offense when necessary. Other times, good defenses can minimize or nullify damaging QB runs. But most of the time, these running QBs find out they can’t take the punishment associated with running the ball in the NFL constantly. Even a guy like Garoppolo found out early to avoid running.

  22. Everyone cheering, happy or acting righteous, you are all horrible human beings! Real L8sers at life! Karma catches up to each one of you miserable phonies

  23. Overall, I think the 9ers have put together a very good team. But the way they’ve handled the QB situation is beyond Monty Python silliness.
    Hope the kid is OK. Not his fault Shanahan and Lynch have some kind of targeted dyslexia when it comes to him.

    Normally I’d agree with you since many Pats fans are delusional. However, in this case Jones has been the only QB from his draft class to show consistent competence. He’s not elite but at this point he’s had a better career than Lawrence, Wilson, Lance and Fields. I understand that Jones was drafted by a decent team, certainly much better than what Lawrence and Wilson started with, and Jones didn’t have an Urban Meyer disaster to work with.
    We’ll see how it all turns out after 3 or 4 years. Still far too early to make a call right now.

  28. Lance just did Shanahan and the 49er’s a HUGE FAVOR! He was headed for the bench anyhow but it was way to early for Shanahan to put him there, so they were going to have to take a few losses to justify Lance’s benching,

    He’s not even a Patriots fan. Just poses as one.

