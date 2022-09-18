Trey Lance carted off in first quarter

Getty Images

The 49ers were happy to hold onto Jimmy Garoppolo as their backup quarterback after an offseason that looked destined for a split and they turned to him early in Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Trey Lance stayed down after a short run that put the 49ers in the red zone with just over two minutes to go in the first quarter and a cart eventually came out to take him back to the locker room.

Players from both teams went over to wish Lance well before he was driven off the field with an apparent injury to his lower right leg and the quick application of an air cast suggests it will be a while before he’s back.

Garoppolo entered the game and completed a pass to Brandon Aiyuk that didn’t get the team a first down. Robbie Gould came in for a 33-yard field goal that put the Niners up 6-0 one play later.

UPDATE 4;37 p.m. ET: Lance has been ruled out for the rest of the day